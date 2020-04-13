Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NORTHAM-BILL SIGNINGS
Virginia gov seeks to delay minimum wage hike due to virus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Citing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed an amendment to a bill increasing the state’s minimum wage that would delay its implementation several months. The governor's office announced Sunday that he wants the wage increase to kick in May 1, 2021, instead of in January 2021. He proposed the same delay for a number of other labor-related measures, including a bill that would allow limited public sector collective bargaining. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments during a one-day session later this month.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANT
Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant due to coronavirus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, until further notice, after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days. As of Sunday, 293 people who work at the plant have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the company announced an indefinite closure. CEO Kenneth Sullivan says closing the facility, and other closures in the industry, could have severe repercussions in the meat supply chain.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORKPLACE COMPLAINTS
Workplace safety regulators field virus-related complaints
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators have received more than 150 complaints about insufficient precautions being taken against coronavirus at Virginia workplaces. The Roanoke Times reports the Department of Labor and Industry has contacted the employer in most of the 165 complaints received as of Thursday and requested a written response detailing steps taken to protect its workers. Failure to respond or inadequate response could result in a referral to local law enforcement officials, an onsite inspection or other enforcement options. A detailed breakdown of the complaints, including what regions of the state they came from, wasn’t immediately available.
BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virus cases, deaths continue to increase in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is reporting more than 550 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest figures were provided by the Department of Health on Saturday. The new cases brought the confirmed total to 5,077, a figure that is almost certainly an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing and the likelihood that many people without symptoms could be spreading the highly contagious virus. Virginia's death toll ncreased from 121 to 130. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 20,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
NORTHAM-BILL SIGNINGS
Northam signs bills on monuments, LGBTQ protections
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed more of this year's high-profile legislation, including anti-discrimination legislation that offers new protections for LGBTQ people. The governor on Saturday also signed a bill that gives localities permission to remove Confederate monuments. Northam’s office announced that he had taken action on those and other measures ahead of the end-of-day Saturday deadline to amend, sign or veto most bills passed during this year’s legislative session. But as of late Saturday afternoon, Northam’s office had not said what action he would take on two closely watched issues: a bill raising the minimum wage and another allowing public sector collective bargaining under limited circumstances.
INMATE DEATH
Inmate who died was mentally impaired, in good health
An inmate who recently died at a Virginia regional jail was a mentally disabled man who was reported to be in good health before he was incarcerated. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death for 29-year-old Michael Dillon. Officials have said Dillon went into distress while being examined by medical staff in late March at the Riverside Regional Jail. The owner of a residential treatment facility in Petersburg where Dillon was a resident says he was in good health when he left.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-GUN-LAWS
Northam signs gun-control bills into law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed several new gun restrictions he championed during this year’s legislative session, cementing gains by gun control advocates they hope will serve as a “blueprint” for states around the country. The Old Dominion has been the epicenter of the nation’s gun debate after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly last year on an aggressive gun control platform. Tens of thousands of gun owners from around the country rallied against new gun restrictions at the state Capitol in January while lawmakers ultimately approved 7 out of 8 of Northam’s gun-control package.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam seeks early release for nearly 2,000 inmates
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called for the early release of nearly 2,000 inmates with less than a year remaining on their sentences. His announcement Friday was in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in high-density prison facilities. The proposal would require approval from the General Assembly at its April 22 session. Also Friday, Virginia authorities reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic. The Virginia Department of Health now reports more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state. The death count has increased from 109 to at least 121.