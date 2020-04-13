Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Redskins coach Ron Rivera used the first few weeks of NFL free agency to begin changing the culture around the organization. Rivera reunited with linebacker Thomas Davis to give the locker room an example of how to play and behave, and signed safety Sean Davis, cornerback Ronald Darby, running back J.D. McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas as players with something to prove. The veteran coach doesn't expect Washington to become a playoff contender overnight. Rivera hopes to pull from his first head job with Carolina some lessons about building the right foundation for success.