Gaming machines get possible reprieve because of pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Unregulated betting machines in gas stations and bars that look similar to slots have been granted an 11th hour reprieve in Virginia thanks to the coronavirus.
And casino legalization in Virginia has taken a big step forward. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took action on several gambling-related pieces of legislation over the weekend, including a bill that would have banned so-called “gray machines,” which have proliferated in restaurants, bars and convenience stores in recent years.
The governor is now asking lawmakers to reconsider, saying the coronavirus’ impact requires a rethinking of a ban.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)