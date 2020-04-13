Dominion Energy prepares for possible power outages amid severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy says they are on standby for any power outages that might occur in the area due to severe weather.
As the first major storm of the season, high winds, heavy rain and the possibility of tornadoes are predicted on the forecast for the area.
Dominion Energy wants residents to take additional measures to be prepared for a possible power outage.
Here are some key tips to help you stay prepared:
- Make sure your cellphone is charged
- Put together an emergency kit such as batteries, flashlights, cash, non-perishable food and water, first aid kit and prescriptions
- If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled
- Fill your car full of gas before the storm hits
- Stay 30 feet away from downed power lines, for they can be active and extremely dangerous. To report any downed power lines, call Dominion Energy at 1-866-DOM-HELP.
