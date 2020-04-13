DMV employee dies, 6 test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says an employee has died of COVID-19 and a total of six employees have tested positive for the virus.
There are four positive cases at the DMV’s headquarters in Richmond and two cases at the DMV’s Dahlgren weigh station in King George County.
“These are sad times during which we mourn the loss of a colleague and keep the others in our thoughts and prayers. Employee health and well-being is our greatest emphasis,” a DMV spokesperson said.
The DMV says based on CDC and state health department guidelines, they have implemented teleworking and alternating schedules, cleaning work centers and notifying employees of each case.
" In headquarters, we require teleworking for those eligible and alternating work schedules to allow for social distancing. We openly communicate to employees daily so they have accurate information. Everyone is repeatedly reminded to do our part by frequent handwashing and staying home if not feeling well," the DMV said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.