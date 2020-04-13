Correctional facilities are Virginia’s landlocked cruise ships

Infectious diseases in prisons and jails are notoriously difficult to diagnose. Measures to contain outbreaks such as isolating individuals in a single cell can constitute psychological torture, worsen other medical problems and do not eliminate infection risk given shared air supply as well as the necessity for food delivery and exchange of other items between prisoners and correctional staff. As a stark example, we were saddened to learn that a youth in the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Midlothian had tested positive for COVID-19, and we were further dismayed to learn that all residents of the facility were now living in “medical isolation,” which some youth have reported means room confinement up to 23 hours per day.