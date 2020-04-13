Correctional facilities are Virginia’s landlocked cruise ships

By Drs. Scott Heysell and Rebecca Dillingham
In February, the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined in the port of Yokahama, Japan, harbored the largest cluster of people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-COV-2), outside of mainland China.
As the global pandemic has spread, COVID-19 outbreaks have been associated with more than 25 additional cruise ship excursions. Features of a cruise ship — including crowded congregate areas, “high-touch” shared surfaces and passengers’ limited ability to disembark — create an environment where infectious diseases such as COVID-19 can be easily transmitted from person to person.
Yet last week, Cook County Jail in Chicago became the nation’s largest-known single source of COVID-19, exceeding that of any cruise ship or the outbreak on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.
Virginia currently detains around 60,000 people in conditions that, from the perspective of rapidly transmitting viruses like COVID-19, are similar to landlocked cruise ships. The people incarcerated in and working for the 41 state prisons, 72 local and regional jails and nine secure juvenile facilities are at serious risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19. This risk of transmission extends to the communities that support these correctional facilities.
Distinct from the ocean-going cruise ships that voyage with well-equipped medical personnel and ample supplies for cleaning and disinfecting, correctional facilities in Virginia are overcrowded and medical care is often substandard.
Infectious diseases in prisons and jails are notoriously difficult to diagnose. Measures to contain outbreaks such as isolating individuals in a single cell can constitute psychological torture, worsen other medical problems and do not eliminate infection risk given shared air supply as well as the necessity for food delivery and exchange of other items between prisoners and correctional staff. As a stark example, we were saddened to learn that a youth in the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Midlothian had tested positive for COVID-19, and we were further dismayed to learn that all residents of the facility were now living in “medical isolation,” which some youth have reported means room confinement up to 23 hours per day.
Correctional staff, unlike staff on cruise ships, work in shifts and return home to their communities each day. Under-resourced in personal protective equipment and training, these employees may act as critical transmission links from the correctional facility to their family and friends, thereby accelerating the spread of disease.
