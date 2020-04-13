Coronavirus and best cleaning tips for your house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A manager at a local MaidPro reached out and said they’ve been getting swamped with advice on how to clean a homes and kill the Coronavirus.
The best disinfectants for COVID-19 are alcohol, bleach, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Quaternary Ammonium compounds. These are all found in the EPA’s list of registered disinfectants.
Soap and water remove 97% of germs. Sanitizing removes 99.9% of germs.
The company says to properly disinfect you need to wash surfaces with soap and water to prevent dirt and oil from protecting germs. Then soak surface with disinfectant for 10 minutes before wiping down.
And by the way, those disinfectants should have an EPA registration number on it.
You can also use color-coded rags to prevent cross-contamination between rooms. Use gloves and change them frequently throughout the clean.
Also-- wash rags and clothes immediately after clean to prevent lingering germs on floors or clothing hampers.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.