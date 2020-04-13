Confusion over park safety produces a patchwork of pandemic policies

Even on a blustery day with winds gusting to more than 20 miles per hour, parks all around Richmond saw brisk traffic Friday as residents eager to escape the confines of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic looked to nature for relief.
To some, keeping parks open is a public necessity, providing a place to go when almost everywhere else is closed. But to others, it’s a misguided move that has led to crowded trails and throngs of people that directly contravene government orders for all Americans to socially distance and risk further spreading the new strain of coronavirus.
“Prior to the stay-at-home order from the governor, we were seeing increased visitation at many of our parks,” said Dave Neudeck, the public communications and marketing director for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees state parks as well as natural preserves and other areas.
After the order, “I think it leveled off,” he said. Still, however, “it’s definitely still similar to a summer visitation day.”
A patchwork of parks, a patchwork of policies
Across the nation, states have taken a range of approaches to the “parks problem” — the dilemma over whether keeping public spaces open is safe or encourages behavior that could further spread the disease that has killed more than 18,000 people in the U.S. since the first diagnosed American case in February.
Some, like New Jersey, have closed state parks entirely. Others, like Michigan, have closed only certain park facilities, like shelters and campgrounds, but left the parks themselves open. Still others have issued no direction at all, leaving the status quo intact.
Virginia has so far adopted the middle path: beaches and park facilities are closed, but parks remain open — at least for the time being. On April 3, dismayed by reports from DCR and Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officials that people were continuing to congregate in parks, Gov. Ralph Northam warned the situation could change.
“Do not gather in groups. We will be watching this weekend,” the governor said. “I do not want to have to close these lands to public visitation because of a few irresponsible people.”
The threat was never carried out. On Monday, Northam noted that “this weekend we did not see the crowds at our beaches and our state parks that we saw a week ago” and thanked Virginians without taking further action.
Without a statewide directive, the burden of decision-making has fallen to state agencies and localities, which have authority over their own parks.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.