Charlottesville delegate, activists react to Confederate statues bill passing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday’s deadline for Governor Ralph Northam to sign bills passed by Virginia’s General Assembly loomed with many left unsigned until the last minutes. Supporters of a bill that would allow localities to determine the future of their Confederate statues in Charlottesville waited with baited breath, but celebrated when the bill was signed just under the wire.
“My thought as soon as I saw the signing was to say a prayer for Susan Bro and her family," community activist Don Gathers said. Gathers was the chair of the Blue Ribbon Commission that originally recommended the statues be removed. That decision was ultimately blocked when a judge ruled that the statues were war memorials, and therefore protected by a provision in the state code that prevented localities from removing them. That provision has now been removed.
“This has just been an incredible accomplishment,” Gathers said.
Fellow activists, like UVA first year Zyahna Bryant, who started the petition to remove the statues as a high school student, feel the same way.
“The signing of this landmark legislation is a monumental step in the direction of telling a fuller story of who we are," Bryant said in a statement. "These Confederate monuments and other symbols of the lost cause should no longer control the narrative. No more odes to white supremacy and oppression.”
It’s unclear what will become of the statues in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
57th District Delegate Sally Hudson expects the process that began years ago to finally conclude.
“For us, practically speaking, the change in the state code will make it possible for the courts to remove the injunction against removing our statues," Hudson said. "Then, I have every reason to expect that the city of Charlottesville will move straight away to carry on with the vote they took now many years ago.”
The law goes into effect July 1.
