2 additional residents at Virginia long-term care center die due to COVID-19, bringing total to 42
The number of deaths at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico continues to rise due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. (Source: NBC12)
April 13, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 3:23 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The number of deaths at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico continues to rise due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.

As of Monday, April 13, over the past 72 hours, two additional residents at the center have died due to coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 42.

There are currently 84 residents who have tested positive and are being treated at the hospital or onsite at Canterbury, per the guidance of the Henrico Health Department.

Canterbury says many of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic carriers showing no sign of being ill, while others are experiencing symptoms that range from mild to severe.

A total of 35 residents at the center have tested negative.

Officials also said that 35 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.

All of Canterbury’s residents and staff members have been tested.

