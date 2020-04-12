Richmond Bishop dies from COVID-19 complications

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the Founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Saturday, April 11. at 9:00 p.m,” the Church said. “Please be in prayer with us for Mother Marcietia Glenn, our first family & the NDEC church family. We ask that you respectfully allow our First Family to grieve in their own way,”