Richmond Bishop dies from COVID-19 complications

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, has died from COVID-19, New Deliverance Evangelistic Church officials said Sunday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the Founder and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Saturday, April 11. at 9:00 p.m,” the Church said. “Please be in prayer with us for Mother Marcietia Glenn, our first family & the NDEC church family. We ask that you respectfully allow our First Family to grieve in their own way,”
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner issued a statement Sunday on the passing of Bishop Gerald O. Glenn.
“Bishop Glenn was my great friend for more than 20 years. He was an extraordinary spiritual and community leader, and we will all miss him very much,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner.
Bishop Glenn delivered a prayer of invocation at Warner’s 2002 gubernatorial inauguration in Richmond.
The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church stated that they will announce final arrangements within the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.