Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virus cases, deaths continue to increase in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is reporting more than 550 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest figures were provided by the Department of Health on Saturday. The new cases brought the confirmed total to 5,077, a figure that is almost certainly an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing and the likelihood that many people without symptoms could be spreading the highly contagious virus. Virginia's death toll ncreased from 121 to 130. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 20,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
NORTHAM-BILL SIGNINGS
Northam signs bills on monuments, LGBTQ protections
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed more of this year's high-profile legislation, including anti-discrimination legislation that offers new protections for LGBTQ people. The governor on Saturday also signed a bill that gives localities permission to remove Confederate monuments. Northam’s office announced that he had taken action on those and other measures ahead of the end-of-day Saturday deadline to amend, sign or veto most bills passed during this year’s legislative session. But as of late Saturday afternoon, Northam’s office had not said what action he would take on two closely watched issues: a bill raising the minimum wage and another allowing public sector collective bargaining under limited circumstances.
INMATE DEATH
Inmate who died was mentally impaired, in good health
An inmate who recently died at a Virginia regional jail was a mentally disabled man who was reported to be in good health before he was incarcerated. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death for 29-year-old Michael Dillon. Officials have said Dillon went into distress while being examined by medical staff in late March at the Riverside Regional Jail. The owner of a residential treatment facility in Petersburg where Dillon was a resident says he was in good health when he left.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-GUN-LAWS
Northam signs gun-control bills into law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed several new gun restrictions he championed during this year’s legislative session, cementing gains by gun control advocates they hope will serve as a “blueprint” for states around the country. The Old Dominion has been the epicenter of the nation’s gun debate after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly last year on an aggressive gun control platform. Tens of thousands of gun owners from around the country rallied against new gun restrictions at the state Capitol in January while lawmakers ultimately approved 7 out of 8 of Northam’s gun-control package.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam seeks early release for nearly 2,000 inmates
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called for the early release of nearly 2,000 inmates with less than a year remaining on their sentences. His announcement Friday was in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in high-density prison facilities. The proposal would require approval from the General Assembly at its April 22 session. Also Friday, Virginia authorities reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic. The Virginia Department of Health now reports more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state. The death count has increased from 109 to at least 121.
AP-US-HEALTH-CARE-OVERHAUL-CITIES-LAWSUIT
Judge rules cities' Affordable Care Act lawsuit can proceed
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a lawsuit by several cities alleging that the Trump administration has sabotaged the Affordable Care Act can go forward. The judge on Friday denied part of the government’s motion to dismiss the complaint. The lawsuit asserts the administration is trying to discourage enrollment and reduce choices, and will destabilize the health insurance marketplace. Columbus, Ohio, is the lead plaintiff in the case. It was joined by Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Philadelphia and residents of Charlottesville, Virginia. The judge did dismiss part of the lawsuit, a claim that accused the president of violating a Constitutional clause requiring the faithful execution of laws.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VENTILATORS
University gives back ventilators it received from hospital
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university that received donated ventilators to help train its nursing students is returning the favor. Shenandoah University in Winchester said Thursday it has donated three ventilators to Valley Health, which operates small hospitals in Woodstock, Luray, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. The university received the ventilators several years ago as a donation from Valley Health to train nursing and respiratory therapy students. The ventilators can be used to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease associated with exposure to the new coronavirus. Last week the university donated 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP WINERY
Trump winery eligible for bailout in virus relief law
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Virginia vineyard could be eligible for a federal bailout under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus he signed into law last month. But the company says there are no plans to apply. That eligibility is despite provisions that were intended to prevent him and his family from personally benefiting. Deep in the fine print of the law passed by Congress to try to arrest an economic free fall is language that would put the winery in the category of businesses eligible for aid because grapes used to make wine are a “specialty crop.”