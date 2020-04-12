Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is reporting more than 550 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest figures were provided by the Department of Health on Saturday. The new cases brought the confirmed total to 5,077, a figure that is almost certainly an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing and the likelihood that many people without symptoms could be spreading the highly contagious virus. Virginia's death toll ncreased from 121 to 130. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy’s for the highest in the world Saturday at more than 20,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.