Coronavirus claims life of beloved pastor

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On one of the holiest days of the year, The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church tragically announced on social media that its founder, Bishop Gerald Glenn, died over the weekend.
Social media posts from the bishop’s family indicate that he died from coronavirus.
Church elder Bryan Nevers, seen in the video delivering the announcement Sunday morning, seemingly on the edge of tears, as he read on. Nevers said that the bishop has transitioned “from labor to reward.”
The Facebook post garnered hundreds of responses throughout the day, with almost 300 people by Sunday afternoon expressing their condolences not only to the bishop’s family but to the church itself.
Some churchgoers have passed through the church Sunday, with one of them leaving flowers by the front door.
According to a family friend, he leaves behind his wife, 3 daughters and 2 sons.
“Our bishop has been a friend, as well as a spiritual Shepard to so many of us here at New Deliverance, and around the country. He will be missed by us all. ENDC, as we enter into a period of mourning for the next 30 days, let us continue to pray for Mother Glenn and the first family,” said Elder Nevers in the video.
But the Bishop’s impact on the community is very much felt; US Senator Mark Warner released a statement saying that “Bishop Glenn was my great friend for more than 20 years. He was an extraordinary spiritual and community leader, and we will all miss him very much.”
Bishop Glenn delivered a prayer of invocation at Warner’s 2002 gubernatorial inauguration in Richmond.
Warner’s counterpart, Senator Tim Kaine, expressed his condolences on Twitter:
NBC12 did reach out to multiple family members, and leaders at the church, but they ask for privacy at this time.
They add that they will announce final arrangements in the next few days.
