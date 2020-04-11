91 year old writes coronavirus poem

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue to feature Virginians coming together during these hard times, we want to show you how a 91-year old in Newport News is spending her time thinking of others.
Nancy Rubin of Chesterfield County sent us a video of her mom, Wanda Landis.
Landis is a retired Hampton City School teacher and she lives in an assisted living facility in Newport News.
This was Landis’ first time using video chat.
Rubin tells us quote, “My mother spent her life thinking and doing for others. So now, even though she is in assisted living, she continues to do her best to bless those around her. The poem was one way of doing that”
