Virginia family fighting COVID-19

Lizzy’s twin sister Catherine, who lives in London, contracted the virus after a family member traveled through a Milan airport on a trip to Italy. Within weeks, six family members came down with coronavirus and many were sent to the emergency room. “They were dressed like what you see on TV for Ebola. They took them into the hospital and were put on life support," explained Catherine. “We’re still praying and saying we’re not letting you go, we’re not letting this coronavirus take you. Only God has the right to take a life.”