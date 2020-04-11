Virginia becomes first state in South to enact comprehensive protections for LGBTQ community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that he has signed the Virginia Values Act, making Virginia the first state in the South to enact comprehensive protections for the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing, employment, public spaces, and credit applications.
Senate Bill 868, that was sponsored by Senator Adam Ebbin, is made up of the following:
- Prohibition of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public and private employment, public accommodations and access to credit
- Protections around the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, marital status, disability and status as a veteran
“This legislation sends a strong, clear message—Virginia is a place where all people are welcome to live, work, visit, and raise a family,” said Governor Northam. “We are building an inclusive Commonwealth where there is opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly. No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”
