Shyndigz temporary closing due to coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shyndigz, will be closing after today for the foreseeable future.
“This is not a decision we made lightly,” the cake shop said on Facebook. “It has truly been a delight to offer RVA moments of joy and normalcy in this unusual time. However, the time has come to do the right thing for our staff AND our patrons. We feel that there is simply too much potential risk to the health and safety of each other - it’s just not worth that risk right now.”
As for today, the shop wants to go out with a bang! We’re going out with a bang! Shyndigz will have tons of ice cream parfaits, mini cheesecakes, island cakes, Easter treats, even baked Alaska 2 go!
So stop by Shyndigz until 9 p.m. Saturday to get your quarantine sweets or order delivery via GrubHub and UberEats!
