‘For me, it’s about honor’: Nonprofit delivers hundreds of meals to first responders.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For over two weeks in a small room at the American Legion Post 186 in Chesterfield, the nonprofit 'Feed our First Responders (FOFR),’ and it’s half dozen volunteers spend their day preparing over 350 meals a day for free meals to first responders at area-hospitals.
“We’ve been blessed with this facility and the volunteers that we have and we have an opportunity to help more people if we can,” the nonprofit’s founder, Deborah Tokarz said.
Tokarz got permission from the Board of the American Legion to use the kitchen at the Post 186 location to prepare the meals. 6 volunteers representing every branch of the military help to pack the food in takeout boxes once it’s prepared.
“We saw a need for the community as well as veterans to help and we boldly accepted Tokarz offer to help," said Army veteran Charles Miller. ” The American Legion is here to serve our community so that’s what we’re doing."
Tokarz says that the group has prepared over 5,000 meals total to hospital workers. Tokarz adds that other hospitals have expressed interest in FOFR preparing meals for their hospital staff.
“Right now we’re working with Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, and St. Francis, as well as some satellite ER’" Tokarz said. We’ve actually received calls from other hospitals across the river, but that’s an additional five that we can’t get to because we just can’t afford too."
Tokarz says FOFR runs completely off of donations and volunteers.
'Because of the situation, we’re very careful about the people we are working with and we have a core group of people who we know who they are and where they’ve been, so we really can’t extend much further than what we have," said Tokarz
Every day except Sunday, volunteers work all morning making and packing the food until 2 p.m., when deliveries to the satellite ER’s and St. Francis begins. All the food must be delivered to the hospital by 3 p.m. every day. Depending on the location of each hospital, each will receive between 100 to 150 boxed lunches.
"The amount of food has just been overwhelming, Nurse Leader Erin Jones said. “When we get something that’s more than just a turkey sandwich and some chicken fingers we’re happy.”
To keep things safe, nurses like Jones will receive the hospitals from Tokarz and her volunteers at the entrance of the emergency room. At Johnston-Willis the meals were delivered from a U-haul in large boxes to an unused stretcher and wheeled into the building where the meals could redistribute to first responders.
Jones says she is grateful for each day delivery that is made.
“You just never know when you’re going to get another one, another break, another, thought another meal, when you’re at work,” said Jones.
Tokarz said FOFR is run completely off of donations and volunteers, but despite the work that goes into it, she considered it a privilege to serve those fighting on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For me it’s about honor because people are putting their lives on the line to save me to save you to save your family and your friends and everyone else who’s around you,” said Tokarz."
