Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam seeks early release for nearly 2,000 inmates
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called for the early release of nearly 2,000 inmates with less than a year remaining on their sentences. His announcement Friday was in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in high-density prison facilities. The proposal would require approval from the General Assembly at its April 22 session. Also Friday, Virginia authorities reported more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic. The Virginia Department of Health now reports more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state. The death count has increased from 109 to at least 121.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-GUN-LAWS
Northam signs gun-control bills into law
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed several new gun restrictions he championed during this year’s legislative session, cementing gains by gun control advocates they hope will serve as a “blueprint” for states around the country. The Old Dominion has been the epicenter of the nation’s gun debate after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly last year on an aggressive gun control platform. Tens of thousands of gun owners from around the country rallied against new gun restrictions at the state Capitol in January while lawmakers ultimately approved 7 out of 8 of Northam’s gun-control package.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VENTILATORS
University gives back ventilators it received from hospital
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university that received donated ventilators to help train its nursing students is returning the favor. Shenandoah University in Winchester said Thursday it has donated three ventilators to Valley Health, which operates small hospitals in Woodstock, Luray, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley. The university received the ventilators several years ago as a donation from Valley Health to train nursing and respiratory therapy students. The ventilators can be used to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease associated with exposure to the new coronavirus. Last week the university donated 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP WINERY
Trump winery eligible for bailout in virus relief law
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Virginia vineyard could be eligible for a federal bailout under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus he signed into law last month. But the company says there are no plans to apply. That eligibility is despite provisions that were intended to prevent him and his family from personally benefiting. Deep in the fine print of the law passed by Congress to try to arrest an economic free fall is language that would put the winery in the category of businesses eligible for aid because grapes used to make wine are a “specialty crop.”
WEEKLY NEWSPAPER-SUSPENDED
Virginia weekly paper suspends production amid coronavirus
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The publisher of a 120-year-old black-owned newspaper in Virginia has announced that it's suspending production due to ongoing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. New Journal and Guide owner Brenda Andrews says the April 16 issue of the Norfolk-based paper will be the last one released until further notice. The regional paper's Facebook page says it's distributed on Thursdays and has covered news, politics, entertainment and business in the black community since its founding in 1900. The publisher said she hopes to resume publication on or before June 4. The paper’s 120th anniversary gala event set for May was also recently postponed.
VIRGINIA TECH-TUITION REFUNDS
Virginia Tech will not refund spring tuition to students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says it will not give tuition refunds after the school moved classes and spring commencement online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. University President Tim Sands made the announcement Thursday in a virtual town hall meeting with students, parents, staff and alumni. Sands says the school’s instructional costs have gone up after the university moved nearly 6,000 of its classes online. He adds school officials are looking at the possibility of offering temporary refunds for fees related to healthcare, sports, and transportation. The Roanoke Times reports nearly 500 students who needed to stay in on-campus housing have been allowed to remain at the school.
TOURISM REVENUE
COVID-19 disrupts Virginia tourism ahead of peak season
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s tourism industry is losing money due to COVID-19. The industry brings billions of revenue into Virginia each year, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp. and travel spending plummeted in March. The U.S. Travel Association says travel spending in Virginia plummeted after stay-at-home orders were announced around the country. Spending was $521 million in Virginia the first week of March, but dipped to $119 million by the end of the month. Compared to last year’s numbers, travel spending in the state was down 78% the last week in March. The Virginia Tourism Corp. says tourism pulled in $26 billion in 2018 and accounted for 234,000 jobs.
TRUMP-TVA PRESIDENT
Federal utility board backs CEO under Trump's fire for pay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The board of a federal utility is criticizing “ill-informed opinions” about how much their organization’s top executive gets paid after President Donald Trump blasted the salary level as “ridiculous.” According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tennessee Valley Authority board chairman Skip Thompson sent a memo to the utility’s more than 10,000 employees and contractors Thursday defending the board’s decision to pay CEO Jeff Lyash an $8.1 million compensation package. Trump appoints the TVA board. He suggested he could reduce the CEO’s salary in a coronavirus-related infrastructure bill. TVA does not receive federal taxpayer funding and serves 10 million ratepayers in seven southeastern states.