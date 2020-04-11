Inmate who died was mentally impaired, in good health

Reports say the state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death for 29-year-old Michael Dillon.
April 11, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An inmate who recently died at a Virginia regional jail was a mentally disabled man who was reported to be in good health before he was incarcerated.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death for 29-year-old Michael Dillon.

Officials have said Dillon went into distress while being examined by medical staff in late March at the Riverside Regional Jail.

The owner of a residential treatment facility in Petersburg where Dillon was a resident says he was in good health when he left.

