Carytown business offering ’Virginia is for Kindness’ shirts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Carytown, a business is printing shirts that say ‘ Virginia is for Kindness’ and will donate all proceeds to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
The Carytown Custom Ink office has created the 'kindness t-shirt’, the t-shirts are helping bring food to those who need it most!
All funds raised will go directly to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
Almost $5,000 has been raised for the Foodbank! The link will be open until Monday, April 13, at midnight.
