Carytown business offering ’Virginia is for Kindness’ shirts
All funds raised will go directly to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank (Source: Katie Gaylord)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 10:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Carytown, a business is printing shirts that say ‘ Virginia is for Kindness’ and will donate all proceeds to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

[ The Penninsula area has been largely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. ]

The Carytown Custom Ink office has created the 'kindness t-shirt’, the t-shirts are helping bring food to those who need it most!

All funds raised will go directly to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Almost $5,000 has been raised for the Foodbank! The link will be open until Monday, April 13, at midnight.

