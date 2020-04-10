Virginia’s senators call on federal government to explain seizures of medical supplies

Virginia’s senators are asking Vice President Mike Pence to explain why the federal government is seizing orders of medical equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sens. Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) sent a letter Friday to Pence and Peter Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, asking them to “explicitly and transparently lay out and publicly report on the federal government’s activities and plans.
“We have heard disturbing accounts from states, health systems and hospitals and have seen press reporting indicating that FEMA has stepped in after orders have been placed to redirect significant shares of supplies meant for our constituents and Americans in need to the federal government,” the letter reads.
Multiple hospitals across the country have reported individual orders being seized by FEMA in the last few weeks, from thermometers ordered by a hospital in Florida to testing supplies taken from a health system in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.
State leaders have also expressed frustration with the supply chain for medical gear and what’s often described as a lack of federal leadership in sourcing and distributing supplies. The Strategic National Stockpile, a repository of medical equipment intended for states and localities during public health emergencies, is reportedly depleted — a week after White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the stockpile belonged to the federal government, not the states.
In his latest letter to clinicians, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver wrote that “additional shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile are not expected in the near future.”
Virginia is still experiencing “ a critical shortage of PPE,” Oliver continued. Recently released FEMA documents show that the state received a fraction of the equipment it ordered from the federal government.
The absence of federal leadership has left individual states to compete with each other, hospitals, and the Trump Administration to buy medical equipment in an environment of scarcity, Gov. Ralph Northam has said repeatedly at press briefings.
