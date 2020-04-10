Three restaurants open for business this weekend!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the weekend and if you’re not looking to cook one of these nights, we’re on your side with three options.
First, Maple Bourbon located on East Main Street is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can order from Maple Bourbon online, call ahead at 804-649-3639 or you can order delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
Next, Lemon Cuisine of India is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. located on West Broad Street.
You can order takeout or delivery from Lemon Cuisine through Grubhub and EatStreet.
Finally, Alewife located on West Marshall Street. You can order over the phone at 804-325-3426 or online. They begin taking orders at 3 p.m.
If you’re looking for more choices, we have a full list here.
