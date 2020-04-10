Richmond ABC store closes after employee’s family member tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond ABC store has closed after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID-19.
A release said the live-in family member of a sales associate at the store in Bon Air Shopping Center tested positive the week of April 5.
The employee last worked at the store on April 5 and is now in self-quarantine.
As a precautionary measure, the store closed and will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization.
“While no employees at either store have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, we are closing the stores out of an abundance of caution,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We will continue to check in with those employees, and follow VDH and CDC guidance on when to reopen these stores.”
An ABC store in Falls Church also closed after a family member of an employee tested positive as well.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.