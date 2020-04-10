Police looking for three men suspected of stealing catalytic converters

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are searching for three men suspected of stealing catalytic converters.
Throughout March, there were reports from across the area of catalytic converters being stolen.
" Ford E-350 vans were the prime vehicles targeted by the suspects for the catalytic converter thefts," officials said.
The suspects, identified as Gerald Turner, Melvin Scott and Ronald Brown, are believed to be driving a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu Maxx, a white 1993 Chevrolet Blazer, or a purple/red older-model Honda Accord.
Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
