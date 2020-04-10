Planned Parenthood launches telehealth service in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia League for Planned Parenthood has launched telehealth services in Virginia.
Planned Parenthood says this will allow patients to receive medical care by phone or video conferencing.
“Virginia League for Planned Parenthood is here with you--no matter where you are. We are proud to use technology and innovation to reach people and provide the health care and information they need when they need it. In these uncertain times, we’re committed to connecting patients to care--no matter what,” said VLPP President and CEO Paulette McElwain.
Through telehealth, patients can get services with fewer visits or without needing to visit the center at all.
“VLPP is committed to answering your questions, managing your prescriptions and helping you address your sexual, reproductive and primary health care needs, remotely. Telehealth services are available for STI screenings; hormonal birth control options, including Depo-Provera (injections will still be scheduled at a health center); gender-affirming hormone therapy (HRT); PrEP (pre-exposure); nPEP follow up; primary care services for established patients, including for anxiety and depression, blood pressure, thyroid, seasonal allergies, and vaginal discharge; and other primary care issues as appropriate. We are excited to expand services in the future,” a release said.
Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling Patient Services Representatives at 804-482-6161.
