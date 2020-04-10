Planned Parenthood launches telehealth service in Virginia

“VLPP is committed to answering your questions, managing your prescriptions and helping you address your sexual, reproductive and primary health care needs, remotely. Telehealth services are available for STI screenings; hormonal birth control options, including Depo-Provera (injections will still be scheduled at a health center); gender-affirming hormone therapy (HRT); PrEP (pre-exposure); nPEP follow up; primary care services for established patients, including for anxiety and depression, blood pressure, thyroid, seasonal allergies, and vaginal discharge; and other primary care issues as appropriate. We are excited to expand services in the future,” a release said.