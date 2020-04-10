‘Open For You’: NBC12 launches website to support local businesses

(WWBT) - Local businesses need all of our support now more than ever, so NBC12 has launched a new way to help out.
The website, nbc12.com/openforyou, will help showcase all government deemed “essential” businesses that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are an open business and would like the community to know, please register using the easy steps listed below:
- Go to nbc12.com/openforyou which will direct you to the “Connect Shop Buy” page
- Scroll down to the circle labeled: “Richmond” and click on it
- Scroll down to “Don’t see your business? Click here to register” and click on the link
- Provide your name, email address and a personal password to create an account
- You will receive an email verifying your account. Click on the “Verify Account” button, which will take you to the New Business Information Page
- Click on the green button “+ Add Business”
- Fill in the requested information
- When completed hit “submit”
It also includes details about what each business is offering, like online ordering, takeout and delivery.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.