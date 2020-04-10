‘Open For You’: NBC12 launches website to support local businesses

April 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 4:52 PM

(WWBT) - Local businesses need all of our support now more than ever, so NBC12 has launched a new way to help out.

The website, nbc12.com/openforyou, will help showcase all government deemed “essential” businesses that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are an open business and would like the community to know, please register using the easy steps listed below:

  • Go to nbc12.com/openforyou which will direct you to the “Connect Shop Buy” page
  • Scroll down to the circle labeled: “Richmond” and click on it
  • Scroll down to “Don’t see your business? Click here to register” and click on the link
  • Provide your name, email address and a personal password to create an account
  • You will receive an email verifying your account. Click on the “Verify Account” button, which will take you to the New Business Information Page
  • Click on the green button “+ Add Business”
  • Fill in the requested information
  • When completed hit “submit”

It also includes details about what each business is offering, like online ordering, takeout and delivery.

Virginia Strong
