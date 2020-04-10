News to Know for April 10: Midlothian nursing home cases; Mask decontamination; Shootout in Colonial Heights; Celebrate Easter while social distancing; Cool, breezy Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Staying breezy Friday with much cooler weather.
Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. NW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 35mph. Highs in the upper 50s.
With the federal stockpile drained of protective gear, states are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that the federal cupboard is officially bare at least through this month after it was able to fulfill just a sliver of states’ requests.
The development is not a complete surprise. Last month, President Donald Trump told governors to take care of their own needs. States said they were trying but that bidding in a global marketplace for the supplies was highly competitive and expensive, pitting states against each other, their own hospital systems and other countries, including the U.S. government.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 4,042 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths and 685 hospitalizations throughout the state Thursday.
Experts expect those numbers to continue to climb as more people get tested. So far, 33,026 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Highlights:
- Henrico: 319
- Chesterfield: 158
- Richmond: 126
- Goochland: 24
- Hanover: 29
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
Two residents are dead and 10 others have tested positive for COVID-19 at Spring Arbor of Salisbury in Midlothian.
Chesterfield health officials said one of the residents died on April 2 and the other on April 7.
So far, 10 residents have tested positive for the virus and results for two more residents are pending.
In a press briefing, Thursday Richmond Henrico Health Department Director Dr. Danny Avula said the health department is currently monitoring 12 clusters of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across the region. He adds that in addition to ensuring all healthcare workers are equipped with PPE, those same workers will need to be tested regularly to prevent the virus from impacting other facilities.
A DuPont employee has died due to COVID-19 complications and four other employees have tested positive at the plant in Chesterfield.
DuPont Spruance spokesperson said the four employees who tested positive are quarantined and recovering.
VCU Health is implementing a concept they’ve never done before, which is proving to be beneficial to make sure those working to save lives also save their own.
Since VCU Health has to respond to patients showing symptoms, crews have come up with a way to get the job done, by essentially re-using their N95 masks, but only after an extreme disinfecting process.
The process is 12 minutes long and is given 2,000 times the dose to kill a coronavirus particle so it also kills bacteria or any spores or anything that’s on the mask.
Wednesday, officials from hospitals in Charlottesville and the Hampton Roads toured VCU Medical to get a close look at how this process works. It’s a concept the hospital is planning to share with hospitals across the country in the fight against COVID-19.
Police say a man is dead after a shootout with officers in Colonial Heights.
When officers got to the apartment complex the man took off but was spotted a short distance away near the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard.
Officials say one of the officers fired back and the suspect took off running into a nearby wooded area.
Police would not say if the man was found with gunshot wounds or how the man died.
The officer had minor injuries but was not shot.
Many families will celebrate Easter this weekend. If you’ve been disciplined about your social distancing, this weekend will be especially hard.
As tempted as you are to get together with family or go to a religious service in person, don’t.
Click here to see the many ways you can celebrate Easter while staying healthy and keeping your family safe.
Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated - Osho
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.