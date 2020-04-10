Multiple people charged after drugs found hidden in mail sent to inmates

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been charged after authorities said drugs were hidden inside mail sent to inmates at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County.
Over the past several months, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Rappahannock Regional Jail’s Gang Unit have been investigating several people trying to smuggled drugs into the jail through the mail.
During the investigation, authorities found more than eight pieces of mail containing illegal drugs.
“The inmates who received the mail were identified as Darnell Richardson, 30, of Spotsylvania; Robert Keating, 27, of Spotsylvania; Kody Banks, 27, of Stafford; and Jeffrey Kenniston, 23, of Stafford. Detectives determined that the inmates were working together to attempt to smuggle the illegal drugs into the jail,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.
All of the suspects were served warrants for conspiring to deliver drugs to a jail and other drug-related charges.
“The suspects responsible for sending the illegal drugs to the inmates were also identified. Juanita Miller, 52, of Spotsylvania has been charged with conspiring to deliver drugs to a jail. She was released on bond. Amber Rogers-Amos, 30, of Spotsylvania has been charged with delivering drugs to a jail, distribution of a schedule III drug, and conspiracy to distribute,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rogers-Amos was arrested at her home by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit after she jumped from a second-story window trying to getaway. She is being held at the jail.
The investigation continues.
