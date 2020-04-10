Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEDIA
Liberty University pressing charges against journalists
NEW YORK (AP) — Liberty University in Virginia is pressing trespassing charges against two journalists who worked on stories questioning the evangelical college's decision to remain partially open during the coronavirus epidemic. The university is run by Jerry Falwell Jr., a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. Liberty says it is following social distancing guidelines and conducting courses online, but remaining open for international students and those who don't have anywhere else to go. The journalists are a photographer working for The New York Times and a reporter from ProPublica. It wasn't clear on Thursday whether either journalist will end up being prosecuted for any crime.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Weekly jobless claims in Virginia approach 150,000
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Nearly 150,000 Virginians filed unemployment claims in the last week. That's the third straight week of record-setting claims in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. The numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor show jobless claims increased by about one-third over the previous week, which was itself record-setting. Before the coronavirus forced so many businesses into stasis, weekly jobless claims in Virginia averaged around 2,600. Also Thursday, the state health department reported for the first time Thursday that the death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 100 in Virginia and the number of positive tests for the virus exceeds 4,000.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA FACILITY
Deaths at Virginia care facility with outbreak climb to 39
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six more residents of a Virginia long-term care facility have died, bringing the death toll there amid a coronavirus outbreak to 39. That's according to a statement Thursday from the administrator of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in suburban Richmond. The statement says Canterbury has 84 other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving treatment either at a hospital or onsite. Canterbury has one of the worst-known outbreaks of coronavirus among long-term care facilities in the U.S. Its death toll is approaching that of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that was an early center of the disease.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWSUIT
Judge rejects lawsuit over order; no religious exemption
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge in southwest Virginia has rejected a lawsuit that sought to carve ought a religious exemption to Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring people to stay at home. Russell County resident Larry Hughes filed the lawsuit this week. He said the governor’s stay-at-home order infringed on his religious freedom and sought an exception that would allow attendance at Easter services this Sunday. Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring’s office defended the executive order during a hearing Thursday. Russell County Circuit Court Judge Michael Moore left the executive order intact at the conclusion of the hearing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA GOVERNOR
Nation's only doctor governor offers sober voice on virus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Governors have become increasingly important in battling the coronavirus, but only one of them is a doctor. Virginia's Ralph Northam is a pediatric neurologist who has emerged as a sober voice of authority on the disease. Northam was one of the first governors to cancel the school year. He also issued one of the nation's longest stay-at-home orders, which currently extends until June. He says he’s relied heavily on his medical training and a fact-based approach in making those decisions. He has largely bounced back from a scandal last year involving a racist yearbook photo.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALCOHOL TO GO
Margs-To-Go: Restaurants can serve cocktails with takeout
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Virginia residents order takeout, they can tack on a mezcal margarita or springtime sangria. Gov. Ralph Northam announced restaurants and distilleries can sell mixed beverages with takeout or delivery orders starting Thursday. Northam says the addition of mixed beverages to restaurant orders could help alleviate potential financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. The change applies to establishments that have an agreement with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Northam also announced that businesses with ABC licenses expiring in March, April, May and June would have their license renewal fees deferred 90 days past the original expiration date.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-TESTING
White House tests journalists for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House tested journalists for COVID-19 before Thursday’s press briefing, marking the latest effort by the White House and the White House Correspondents’ Association to keep the new coronavirus off the campus. The testing followed a report that a member of the White House press corps who was at the White House on Tuesday has experienced symptoms consistent with the disease. The journalist ended up testing negative and is feeling better, Jonathan Karl, the association’s president, said in e-mail Thursday.
POWER OUTAGES-VIRGINIA STORMS
Over 42,000 customers without power after Virginia storms
Energy providers in Virginia say at least 35,000 customers are without power after storms rumbled through the state early Thursday. Dominion Energy reports more than 13,000 customers without power in its coverage area, part of which is in northeastern North Carolina, as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, Appalachian Power says almost 24,000 customers were without power in its coverage area, part of which extends into West Virginia. A line of thunderstorms passed through the state early Thursday morning and was followed by gusty winds which were expected to persist into the evening.