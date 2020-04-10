Idle cars? Ways to keep them running when you start driving them again

“Very few of us think about hey what are we going to do if our car’s not driving at all. And that needs its own set of maintenance rules," said Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic. He says if your vehicle isn’t moving for weeks, you might eventually find that your battery is dead. Or worse yet, “You might have some problems starting if that fuel has started to separate, or gummed up some parts of the engine. You might find some tire problems out there. You might have some brake problems if you sit there and do nothing.”