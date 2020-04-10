HOPE Pharmacy RVA fills two containers of hand sanitizer for Richmond Police Department

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOPE Pharmacy RVA filled two large containers of hand sanitizer for the Richmond Police Department (RPD).
Earlier in the week, the First Precinct began to run low on hand sanitizer.
RPD says Officer Goodwin stopped by the Market at 25th to get hand sanitizer, and HOPE Pharmacy RVA filled two large containers for free.
“We love the RVA business community and can’t thank them enough, especially during this time,” RPD said in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.