Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman finds himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman occasionally will be offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the second installment, Zimmerman talks about the possibility of all 30 major league teams gathering in Arizona to try to start having games in May and asks: Is it really that important to figure out how to play baseball right now?
UNDATED (AP) — Few vocations require more missed time with loved ones than big league and major college sports. Elite athletes and coaches enjoy privileges and rewards, but family time is one part of life that can't be priced out. The COVID-19 pandemic that put sports on pause has given them time with loved ones. The 82-game National Hockey League schedule normally keeps Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler away from his wife and three young children more than one-third of the year. Now, Wheeler says his 2-year-old son, Mase, is finally starting to realize he is his dad.
UNDATED (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s agent says the quarterback is healthy and will be ready for training camp. Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after the former Alabama star’s personal pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Video of Tagovailoa’s workout will be sent to NFL teams. Tagovailoa injured his hip on Nov. 15 and had season-ending surgery two days later. He’s expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month. Agent Leigh Steinberg says “likelihood of recurrence is very low.”