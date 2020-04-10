Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman finds himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman occasionally will be offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the second installment, Zimmerman talks about the possibility of all 30 major league teams gathering in Arizona to try to start having games in May and asks: Is it really that important to figure out how to play baseball right now?