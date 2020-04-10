Hanover County Public Schools limits meals to three days a week

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has announced they will be limiting school meals to three days a week to limit in-person contacts.
Grab and go breakfasts and lunches will now be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Children do not have to be present to receive meals.
WHERE:
John M. Gandy Elementary School
201 Archie Cannon Drive Ashland, VA 23005
Mechanicsville Elementary School
7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Drive Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Battlefield Park Elementary School
5501 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111
South Anna Elementary School
13122 Waltons Tavern Rd, Montpelier, VA 23192
Beaverdam Elementary School
15485 Beaverdam School Rd, Beaverdam, VA 23015
The meals provided will be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
For more information about this program, please contact HCPS Food Services at (804) 365-4566.
