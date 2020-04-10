Hanover County Public Schools limits meals to three days a week

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 14, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 1:27 PM

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has announced they will be limiting school meals to three days a week to limit in-person contacts.

Grab and go breakfasts and lunches will now be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Children do not have to be present to receive meals.

WHERE:

John M. Gandy Elementary School

201 Archie Cannon Drive Ashland, VA 23005

Mechanicsville Elementary School

7425 Mechanicsville Elementary Drive Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Battlefield Park Elementary School

5501 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

South Anna Elementary School

13122 Waltons Tavern Rd, Montpelier, VA 23192

Beaverdam Elementary School

15485 Beaverdam School Rd, Beaverdam, VA 23015

The meals provided will be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

For more information about this program, please contact HCPS Food Services at (804) 365-4566.

