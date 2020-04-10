RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is working to get a handle on outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state including at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Care in Henrico County.
The state’s deputy health commissioner will lead a task force to prevent and contain cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
During a COVID-19 state response briefing Friday afternoon, Northam said the group is charged with making sure those sites get additional resources. That includes more personal protective equipment to prevent the virus spread and more staff to keep up with the demands.
“It’s clear that while we’ve taken a lot of steps across the commonwealth to protect residents of nursing homes and staff that works in nursing homes we need to offer them more help,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, Virginia Deputy Commissioner of Health.
Northam said the dire situation at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Care now makes it the largest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the entire country. Forty-five of the 82 outbreaks in the state are at these types of facilities with a reported 525 cases of the virus.
“Our long-term care facilities are home to people who are most vulnerable to this virus which can be particularly hard on people who are older or who have other health conditions. Every person in assisted living and long-term care is someone’s parent or loved one. It is vital that we protect them,” said Northam.
