Gov. Northam signs several landmark gun violence prevention measures into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that he has signed several landmark gun violence prevention measures into laws.
The legislation includes:
- Extreme Risk Protective Order
- Required background checks on all gun sales
- Mandate reporting of lost and stolen firearms
- Preventing children from accessing firearms
- Reinstating Virginia’s successful one-handgun-a-month policy
“We lose too many Virginians to gun violence, and it is past time we took bold, meaningful action to make our communities safer,” Governor Northam said. “I was proud to work with legislators and advocates on these measures, and I am proud to sign them into law. These commonsense laws will save lives.”
Attorney General of Virginia, Mark Herring shared the news on social media.
Governor Northam looks forward to working with state and local partners to implement these laws and save lives in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
