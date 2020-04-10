Frontline Meals reaches $10,000 donation goal to feed medical personnel

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Frontline Meals announced on their Facebook page that they have reached their goal of $10,000 in donations to feed medical personnel around the city.
Frontline had the chance to deliver 50 bagel sandwich meals with chips from Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli to the Henrico Doctors Forest Hospital.
The lunch was able to feed the Environmental Services Staff on the first, second and third shifts.
Frontline also delivered dinner provided by Mama Cucina to Chippenham Hospital. The meals included three trays of hot pasta and two trays of cold salads, which were enough to feed 60 frontline heroes.
“I can’t thank the RVA Community enough for the continued support of Frontline Meals and for continuing to share our efforts with everyone who you know in town, regardless if they are on social media or not, they can still be a part of the mission," Frontline Meals said via Facebook.
On April 10, lunch will be going to 55 members of the Richmond Ambulance Authority, and dinner will be going to Johnston-Willis to feed 55-60 people.
