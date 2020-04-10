Frontline Meals delivers nearly 1,000 hot meals to healthcare workers

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Frontline Meals announced on their Facebook page that they have reached their goal of $10,000 in donations to feed medical personnel around the city.
Frontline had the chance to deliver 50 bagel sandwich meals with chips from Cupertino’s NY Bagels and Deli to the Henrico Doctors Forest Hospital.
The lunch was able to feed the Environmental Services Staff on the first, second and third shifts.
While sitting at home Eric Vanags knew he wanted to do more and give back to those fighting against COVID-19.
“What I was going to was to deliver a couple of pizzas out of my own pockets to a hospital the following day,” Vanags said.
Vanags got on his computer to see if anyone else wanted to help, and the response he received was overwhelming.
Frontline delivered dinner provided by Mama Cucina to Chippenham Hospital. The meals included three trays of hot pasta and two trays of cold salads, which were enough to feed 60 frontline heroes.
As of Friday, Vanags had raised over $11,000.
It’s not just giving back to healthcare workers but all the food he buys comes from local businesses. He’s ordered from 14 local restaurants and counting.
“They’re hurting. There’s no doubt about it. They are hurting. A lot of them have adjusted their hours or they have adjusted their days,” Vanags said.
In total, nearly 1,000 people have been treated to a hot meal courtesy of Vanags and his team.
“I’ve had people literally break down in tears in front of me thanking us for what we are doing thanking them and supporting them,” Vanags said.
On April 10, lunch went be going to 55 members of the Richmond Ambulance Authority, and dinner went to Johnston-Willis to feed 55-60 people.
“Don’t just sit back and say, ‘I wish I could help.’ There’s an avenue to do a lot of things here,” Vanags said.
Behind the mask, Vanags knows those in the battle against the virus are smiling in appreciation.
