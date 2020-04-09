Forecast: Cool and breezy Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staying breezy Friday with much cooler weather
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. NW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 35mph. Highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Frost possible in rural spots west of Richmond. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY: Increasing clouds through the morning. Showers developing evening, with heavy rain and a few storms possible overnight. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%, increases to near 90% Overnight)
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain likely and a few strong storms possible during the morning/midday. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
