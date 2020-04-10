Elderly resident in Piedmont Health District dies from COVID-19

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District confirmed an elderly resident has died from COVID-19.
The Piedmont Health District consists of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward Counties.
The resident was a resident of a long term healthcare facility within the district.
Piedmont Health District says they are working closely with the facility.
The health department is continuing to collaborate with the facility to reduce risk of transmission, conduct contact investigations, and implement control measures.
In some patients, especially those at-risk patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.
We all can take steps to protect our health and the health of loved ones.
· Stay home
· Wash your hands often
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
· Practice social distancing and wear a cloth face covering when in public
· Call your healthcare professional if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you are sick
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or the Virginia Department of Health’s website for more information or updates on COVID-19.
