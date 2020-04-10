Dozens rally outside Richmond jail demanding release of inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though Governor Ralph Northam is proposing a change that would give the Department of Corrections the ability to release certain prisoners, dozens of people rallied outside the Richmond City Jail demanding action from state and local officials to release inmates due to coronavirus concerns.
Oliver Hill Way was filled with at least 50 cars, signs and people honking their horns for several hours Friday afternoon demanding action from Virginia leadership to release.
“I want my son to come home,” said Shontrese Otey. “He’s in a pod with 80 other males which is dangerous. You’re supposed to be social distancing.”
Otey is just one of dozens of family members who took part in a very visible rally outside the Richmond City Jail demanding the release of inmates due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I don't see anything wrong with letting the non-violent inmates out on a monitor,” she said. “Where are they going, what can they do? Can't do too much, everything is locked down."
"There are people who are immuno-compromised, people who are in jails and that's an infectious spreading site and we want to make sure as many people are released as possible," said Rebecca Keel, state organizer for Southerners on New Ground.
"These facilities combine the worst aspects of a cruise ship and a large public gathering,” added Kim Rolla, the interim director with Legal Air Justice Center. “They are dangerous."
Several advocate groups, including Southerners on New Ground, Legal Air Justice Center, RISE for Youth, New Virginia Majority and Defenders for Freedom Justice & Equality, organized the rally.
It started off with a caravan driving around the jail, but that soon turned into a standstill.
Some of the drivers and passengers decided to hop out of their cars and protest for change.
Richmond Police said there were no injuries, no arrests and no use of force.
"This is a huge public safety concern and we want the Sheriff, we want the Commonwealth Attorney to even the Governor be allowed to pardon who he can pardon," Keel said.
Meanwhile, Governor Northam did propose a change to allow the Department of Corrections to release certain prisoners.
"Offenders who have one year or less left in their sentences,” he said. “They must have demonstrated good behavior and not be a threat to public safety."
However, these groups and loved ones feel something needs to be done for the thousands of inmates across the state who are still awaiting trial.
"If anything happened to me or my son with COVID-19 we're going to die together,” Otey said. “He's not going to die in some jail cell by himself. I'm sorry, I want my son to come home."
“If we use available, legal release mechanisms to let as many people go from our personal facilities, whether they’re released outright, or put under home incarceration using electronic monitoring that will let staff be safer too,” Rolla said.
Northam's proposal for the DOC will have to be voted on and approved by the general assembly on April 22.
The groups that took part in Friday’s rally have asked for a meeting with local officials to see what can be done to release many of inmates awaiting hearings or trials.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.