41-year-old Prince George man dies in ATV crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after crashing an ATV into a tree in Prince George.
First responders were called to the 10000 block of Lawyers Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for an all-terrain vehicle crash with severe injuries.
The driver, James Blanding, 41, was flown to VCU Medical Center. He died at the hospital.
Investigators believe Blanding veered off the right side of the road, striking a tree. This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804)-733-2773.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.