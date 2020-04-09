13-year-old donates $1,000, 25 face masks to food bank

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 13-year-old will be spending her Spring Break donating $1,000 and 25 face masks to raise funds for the Chesterfield Food Bank.
Bridget Midula, 13, an eighth-grade student at Tomahawk Creek Middle School, has raised $1,000 in less than a week by making face masks.
Bridget decided to help out after seeing a news clip about how donations were running low at the food bank, while the need for people receiving food is increasing.
Bridget, along with her mother Ann Marie Midula, went to Joann’s and purchased several yards of fabric and began making prototypes of face masks.
With the help of her parents, they cut, added elastic and steamed and pressed the fabric. Bridget and Ann Marie have been working six hours a day fulfilling 200 face mask orders. They made 35-40 masks a day.
Ann Marie offered to make masks for families and friends in their neighborhood on social media, selling the masks for $10, with $5 going to the food bank.
In less than an hour, orders came flying in, however, in the middle of it, Midula’s sewing machine broke.
Due to the pandemic, no repair shops are open, so Ann Marie ordered a new machine.
Ann Marie contacted Kim Hill, the Executive Director at the food bank to let them know about Bridget’s fundraiser.
After Hill told the Midulas’ that staff at the food bank will need face masks, Bridget sprung into action and offered to sew and donate 25 masks to the food bank as well as $1,000 for food purchases.
To help support the food bank and order a face mask to protect yourself from COVID-19, email midulamarketing@gmail.com.
