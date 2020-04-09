Wounded Warrior Project giving $10 million to veterans financially impacted by pandemic

“These are unprecedented times, and we must do all we can to meet the immediate financial needs of wounded warriors and their families,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. “Due to their injuries and service-connected disabilities, our nation’s wounded and injured veterans are at great risk. Many are coping with a weakened immune system, increased isolation, and financial hardship. We will do all we can to help these warriors and their families through these immensely challenging times and offer opportunities of assistance for companies and foundations to match our commitment of $10 million so we can extend this help to more warriors in need. We cannot do this alone, as the pandemic is greater than any one organization’s ability to meet the vast demand. We call on others to assist so we may help as many warriors and their families in crisis as possible in this difficult time.”