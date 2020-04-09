Wounded Warrior Project giving $10 million to veterans financially impacted by pandemic

(WWBT) - The Wounded Warrior Project is giving $10 million to help veterans financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The charity is also asking for companies and foundations to match the $10 million commitment to help the nation’s veterans.
The WWP is reaching out to all of its registered warriors to see who has been impacted financially. Those who cannot pay for essentials can then apply for funding.
Those who qualify will be given $1,000 per household to help pay for groceries, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential expenses.
“These are unprecedented times, and we must do all we can to meet the immediate financial needs of wounded warriors and their families,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. “Due to their injuries and service-connected disabilities, our nation’s wounded and injured veterans are at great risk. Many are coping with a weakened immune system, increased isolation, and financial hardship. We will do all we can to help these warriors and their families through these immensely challenging times and offer opportunities of assistance for companies and foundations to match our commitment of $10 million so we can extend this help to more warriors in need. We cannot do this alone, as the pandemic is greater than any one organization’s ability to meet the vast demand. We call on others to assist so we may help as many warriors and their families in crisis as possible in this difficult time.”
The WWP asks that only those registered who are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic be the only one who apply.
“We know we are not going to be able to give every warrior financial assistance,” Linnington added. “Our goal is to do as much good as we can with the $10 million for those with the greatest need. If we can double the $10 million with the help of corporate partners and foundations, we can extend this aid. Additionally, if we are unable to provide direct financial aid, warriors can and should take advantage of the free Wounded Warrior Project programs focused on improving their mental, physical, and financial health.”
