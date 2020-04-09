Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
On April 9 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Colonial Heights Police responded to the 100 block of Clearfield Circle for the report of a person entering vehicles.
When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed an unoccupied suspicious vehicle.
As officers canvassed the area, the individual got into the vehicle and attempted to leave the area.
Police say officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard.
The individual exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds at officers. According to police, a Colonial Heights officer on the scene fired back.
The individual fled on foot towards Greenmeadow Court.
A short time later, a Prince George County K-9 unit found the individual deceased behind a residence in the 300 block of Greenmeadow Court.
Virginia State Police say they are on the scene and are investigating the incident.
Police say the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident should contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.