Virginia ABC will temporarily close select stores in Northern Virginia area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has announced that the company will temporarily close select stores located in the Northern Virginia area.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will consolidate its retail operations in the Northern Virginia area, which continues to be one of the most impacted regions of the commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consolidating retail operations will allow employees to self-quarantine as well as train additional personnel.
