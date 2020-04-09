VCU Health develops decontamination process for N95 masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health has started a pilot program to decontaminate N95 masks developed by hospital doctors and researchers.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing an increased need for N95 masks, the independently developed method to decontaminate the masks would allow VCU to replenish its own supply.
“Among the most essential personal protective equipment used by health care workers, the N95 respirator forms a seal around the wearer’s nose and mouth and is 95% effective in preventing droplet penetration. VCU’s decontamination process uses high-intensity ultraviolet light, an effective means of sterilizing hospital environments such as patient rooms and operating rooms. Used masks are collected on each unit and deposited in a paper bag and plastic bin, labeled with the wearer’s name, employee number and where they work. When a unit’s collection bin is full, it is sent to the mask decontamination facility, housed in the former Museum of the Confederacy near VCU Medical Center,” VCU Health said.
While other methods of decontaminating a mask are approved, such as using alcohol or steam, they can also compromise the integrity of the masks. VCU’s process makes the masks useable multiple times and could be implemented at other institutions.
We have to preserve what we have,” said Stephen L. Kates, M.D., chair of orthopaedic surgery at VCU Health, who is part of the development team for this method. “The ideal thing would be to give every nurse and doctor and technician a brand-new 3M mask every day. But given these unprecedented times, we can’t do that right now.”
Before masked are returned to the user, they are put under strict quality checks, including testing for moisture, penetration, fit and breathability.
“N95 masks are critical to the safety of those working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gonzalo Bearman, M.D., director of the VCU Health Infection Prevention Program. “Using this decontamination method, we’re providing our team members increased access to [personal protective equipment] so they and our patients may remain safe during a time when PPE access is not always guaranteed.”
On a typical day, hospital personnel uses about 450 masks but that number is rising as the pandemic continues. The equipment VCU Health experts designed can process 12,000 masks per day, more than 10 times what is currently available.
“Right now, we’re focused on implementing this method for heavy mask users such as those in the intensive care units, the emergency department and operating rooms,” Kates said.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.