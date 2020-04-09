Troopers identify man found dead after shootout with police in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the man found dead after a shootout with officers in Colonial Heights.
Lines of police tape flapped in the wind as dozens of officers worked to figure out what lead up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colonial Heights Thursday morning.
“We received a call about a subject going through or trying to go through vehicles at an apartment complex,” Colonial Heights Sergeant Renee Walters said.
That call came in around 2:30 a.m. from the apartment complex in the 100 block of Clearfield Circle.
Officials said when officers got to the apartment complex the man, identified as Zyon Romeir Wyche, 19, of Hopewell, took off but was spotted a short distance away near the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard.
“When the officer made the traffic stop, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm and fired at the officers on scene,” Walters said.
Officials say one of the officers fired back and Wyche took off running into a nearby wooded area.
“A K9 from Prince George responded and was able to locate the subject in the 300 block of Greenmeadow Court but he was deceased,” Walters said.
Police would not say if Wyche was found with gunshot wounds or how the man died. Troopers said a firearm was found near Wyche’s body.
The officer had minor injuries but was not shot.
Wyche’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.
“With the businesses and apartment complexes it can be a very busy area,” Walters said.
There is no word if the suspect took anything from cars at the nearby apartment complex but police ask people to continue to keep their doors locked.
“Even when you are in your apartment complex or in your house, we always ask people to keep your vehicles secure. Don’t leave any valuables in plain sight. Especially firearms,” Walters said.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in Colonial heights in just over a month. The last one happened March 8th after a domestic disturbance call. The suspect, in that case, is expected to survive.
“Once state police completes its investigation, the investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication,” Troopers said.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.