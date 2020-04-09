On This Day: Robert E. Lee surrenders

(WWBT) - On this day, April 9, 1865, Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered his 28,000 troops to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, bringing an end to the Civil War.
Lee sent a message to Grant announcing that he would surrender, so the two met in the parlor of the Wilmer McLean that afternoon.
Learn more about Virginia’s rich history on NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast. You can binge all of season one and two now before season three drops on April 20!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.