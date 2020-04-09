Suspect detained after man injured in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been detained after a man was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Richmond police said.
Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the 900 block of N. 31st Street for a shooting.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police said a suspect was detained and they are not looking for anyone else.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.