Suspect detained after man injured in shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
April 9, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 7:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been detained after a man was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Richmond police said.

Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the 900 block of N. 31st Street for a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said a suspect was detained and they are not looking for anyone else.

